BRADLEY — The economic effects of the coronavirus have claimed one of Kankakee County's popular restaurants — Coyote Canyon in Bradley.
Owner and operator Jim Johanek said the nearly three-month government-imposed shutdown and the uncertainty of an all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant — without major conceptual changes — in a post-pandemic world led him to this difficult decision.
The restaurant, at 1350 Locke Drive, had been in business in this location for 18 years. Johanek is also the owner/operator of Jimmy Jo's BBQ in Bourbonnais.
Johanek said he has just entered into negotiations with the parent company of Coyote Canyon to either transfer ownership or enter into a lease agreement to have them operate the location.
"These negotiations are in the beginning states, and we will keep you posted," Johanek wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our great Coyote team of employees, and our thoughts and prayers are with each of them at this difficult time.
"... Again we thank you for loyalty over the years. JJ."
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said he learned of the restaurant's fate early Tuesday afternoon.
"Absolutely this COVID thing has consequences," he said. "We're certainly hoping corporate takes over the site, but dining in general will take a hit because of this [pandemic]," Watson said. He said buffet restaurants will likely be effected more simply due to the serving style.
"Hopefully some entity will come in. The restaurant has shown that that's a viable location. I certainly wish them well," he said.
