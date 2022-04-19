If the Coyote Canyon buffet is the answer to a growling stomach, then consumers as they know are out of luck.
If a Chick-fil-A restaurant is the answer, then the wait will be yet some time. It may be about six months or so as a fall 2022 opening for the chicken-lovers restaurant has been targeted.
But as of now, the site where the once-popular Coyote Canyon restaurant satisfied the dining needs of many is officially a thing of the past.
The 9,499-square-foot Coyote Canyon restaurant was razed by the site developer recently and plans will soon be moving forward on constructing a new 4,998-square-foot restaurant with two drive-thru lanes.
The Atlanta, Ga.-based fast-food restaurant had its project plans and a redevelopment agreement approved by the Bradley Village Board in July.
Coyote Canyon had been doing business at 1359 Locke Drive for several years, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struct, ownership closed the location siting the difficulty of operating a buffet-style restaurant with much-different dining requirements.
The Chick-fil-A is slated to have indoor seating for 96 and outside dining for 24.
