The former Coyote Canyon was demolished this week as work begins for the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant planned for the Bradley site.

BRADLEY — Hungry?

If the Coyote Canyon buffet is the answer to a growling stomach, then consumers as they know are out of luck.

If a Chick-fil-A restaurant is the answer, then the wait will be yet some time. It may be about six months or so as a fall 2022 opening for the chicken-lovers restaurant has been targeted.

But as of now, the site where the once-popular Coyote Canyon restaurant satisfied the dining needs of many is officially a thing of the past.

The 9,499-square-foot Coyote Canyon restaurant was razed by the site developer recently and plans will soon be moving forward on constructing a new 4,998-square-foot restaurant with two drive-thru lanes.

The Atlanta, Ga.-based fast-food restaurant had its project plans and a redevelopment agreement approved by the Bradley Village Board in July.

Coyote Canyon had been doing business at 1359 Locke Drive for several years, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struct, ownership closed the location siting the difficulty of operating a buffet-style restaurant with much-different dining requirements.

The Chick-fil-A is slated to have indoor seating for 96 and outside dining for 24.

