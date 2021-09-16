Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — Several COVID-19 exposures in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office has caused the cancellation of its Youth Advisory Board’s event planned for Saturday in Beckman Park.

The event, which would have been a field day-style outing, had hoped to work against recent gang and gun violence in the community.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said six state’s attorney employees are out for 14 days due to possible COVID exposure.

“We didn’t want to gather kids for that duration of time given the rise in local numbers and recent school COVID cases,” Rowe said.

Rowe said he is hopeful to reschedule the event for late October.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.