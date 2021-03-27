"It has been the most challenging year in my professional career, no, my life."

State of the industry

According to the National Restaurant Association's 2021 "State of the Industry" report, which surveyed more than 6,000 restaurant operators nationwide, the impact of COVID-19 on this sector has been far and wide.

The report stated:

• The restaurant industry ended 2020 with total sales about $240 billion below the association's pre-pandemic forecast for the year.

• As of December 2020, more than 110,000 eating and drinking places closed either temporarily or permanently.

• The eating and drinking place sector finished 2020 with nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level. At the peak of the initial 2020 closures, the association estimated up to 8 million employees were laid off or furloughed.

• 62 percent of fine dining operators and 54 percent of family dining and casual dining operators stated staffing levels are more than 20 percent below normal.