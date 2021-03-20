Dale Shaw is one of the lucky ones.
Yes, he contracted the COVID-19 virus. Yes, he spent 91 days in a hospital. And yes, he didn’t know it then, but a phone conversation he had with his wife late last spring was really more about his wife saying her final goodbye to her husband.
“Life has dramatically change, but I’m here,” the 65-year-old Bourbonnais resident said this week.
There were many — including the first doctor who treated him — who never thought he would survive COVID-19.
Now his wife of 44 years, Pam, simply looks at her husband with loving eyes. She, too, suffered through being infected by the virus, but firmly believed the love of her life would never return home after being admitted to the hospital.
“It’s a different Dale, but I’ll take him,” she says. “I worry about him all the time.”
Admitted into Riverside Medical Center on March 30, 2020 — just shy of one year ago — Shaw spent the next 91 days there until being discharged on June 24.
LUCKY TO HAVE SURVIVED
There are many things he simply cannot recall about his ordeal, but one thing he understands without question is he knows he is truly lucky to be a coronavirus survivor as opposed to being one of its many casualties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been nearly 535,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S., with nearly 24,000 of them from Illinois.
“I describe it as hell,” Shaw said of the lengthy illness and the even longer road to recovery. “I will get better.”
Recovery has been slow and he freely admits there have been times when he simply wanted to give up.
The former Exelon security guard knows the rehab will be lengthy and much work still must be put in. When he returned to his Edgemere Drive home in late June, he had limited use of his arms and he was unable to walk.
The illness also caused him to lose about 50 pounds and he noted he had significant hair loss. Afflicted with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD, a lung disease, he was extra susceptible to COVID-19 due to an already weakened system.
His ongoing recovery has resulted in regaining the lost muscle. He now has full use of his arms and is walking. He walks around the room to demonstrate his ability.
“I can walk,” he said, conceding “I don’t walk well.”
‘WON’T LET HIM GIVE UP’
He doesn’t see his calendar filling up with any marathon events anytime soon, he jokes.
Turning to a much more serious tone, he acknowledges without the support and care of Pam, he would likely be in a much different place.
Seated across the living room, Pam nods in support. She interjects she simply cannot imagine life without Dale.
“I won’t let him give up,” she said. “I want our life back even if it’s different. We will get it back.”
SLOW PROGRESS
The illness has had long-lasting implications. He has only 48 percent lung capacity and now sleeps with the aid of an oxygen tank.
He attends physical therapy three days a week at Ivy Rehab in Bourbonnais.
He recently received his two-stage COVID vaccination at Meijer. He said the first shot resulted in an overnight high temperature of 103. The second vaccination left him with aches similar to those of the flu.
He admitted being anxious to get the vaccine.
“Anything that can help me not get this in the future, I’ll do it,” he said.
The recovery has come with at least one perk — he was excused him from shoveling snow this past winter. An avid yard maintenance guy, he is hopeful to be able to at least help cut the lawn once this coming spring and summer.
His balance while walking is returning — he notes he is still “kind of” wobbly — but he knows the only way to getting better is by working through the up and downs of recovery.
“The first doctor who saw me told me he thought I had about a 1 percent chance of living. He said I beat the odds.”
As a result of his ongoing recovery, the front-door ramp, put in place to accommodate his wheelchair and then walking with assistance, will be dismantled.
“My next goal is to walk around the block totally on my own.”
He says he can’t wait to perform what so many others see as such a simple task.
For right now, the goal is basic: One foot in front of the other.
Said Pam, “This shows that life is not as easy as you think. But you do what you have to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.