COVID Community Levels: Dec. 20, 2022

The CDC's COVID community levels are up in Illinois this week, with Kankakee County being in the high category.

KANKAKEE — Just in time for the holidays, Kankakee County jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for COVID-19 on Thursday after being in the low category the previous week.

John Bevis, administrator at Kankakee County Health Department, said the numbers are not nearing the levels of the last omicron wave last winter, but the case rate is increasing. Because this rate only includes confirmed cases of COVID reported to the state, it is likely missing cases from people testing positive on home tests or not testing at all.

“Last week’s numbers were approximately half of what we were seeing a year ago, so that is concerning,” Bevis said about daily cases.

