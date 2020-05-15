staff report
Riverside Healthcare will offer COVID-19 testing to residents of Bourbonnais and Manteno on Monday.
Testing for Bourbonnais residents will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley.
For Manteno residents, testing will be 1 to 4 p.m. Monday in the parking lot across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 207 S. Main St., Manteno.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to be tested, and residents don’t have to be showing symptoms to receive testing. Those being tested need to bring proof of residency, health insurance information and a mask/bandana if they have one. There will be no out-of-pocket cost.
Results will be available in approximately three business days online through Riverside’s free MyChart. Sign up at riversidehealthcare.org/mychart.
Pre-registration is required. Register by calling 815-936-6518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!