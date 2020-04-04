Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Applications are now available for the Kankakee & Iroquois Counties COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
Jointly launched last week by the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, the fund will help support organizations providing vital basic needs, services and resources to disproportionately impacted individuals, families, and vulnerable populations in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
The community foundation made an initial commitment of $10,000 to launch the fund, which has grown to more than $60,000. All money donated will remain in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, according to a news release.
The fund will prioritize applications from:
• Organizations providing basic vital needs to communities that were already vulnerable before the pandemic, or that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and the impact of the resulting public health measures on finances and service availability.
• Organizations providing any services to such vulnerable or disproportionately affected populations as described above.
• Other nonprofit organizations experiencing challenges due to following public health recommendations, with a focus on those that need support to implement remote work or that are at high risk of staff reductions.
Eligible organizations can apply for funding via an online application at cfkrv.org. Applications will be evaluated and decisions will be issued on a rolling basis.
Donations to the fund may be made with a credit or debit card by visiting myunitedway.org or cfkrv.org. Checks also can be mailed and made out to the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901. Donors are asked to reference “COVID-19 Fund” on the check.
