KANKAKEE — Since the pandemic started in March, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said his department has been vigilant in keeping staff and inmates healthy.
As careful as they have been though, Downey said, there have been sporadic cases of illness. Now, the Jerome Combs Detention Center is experiencing its second surge of cases.
“It was inevitable this was going to happen,” Downey said.
Earlier this week, Downey said about 40 male inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The cases have been contained to one housing unit which houses 64 inmates. It’s one of 18 housing units at the facility.
Downey said the inmates who tested positive are housed on one side of the unit away from the others. The inmates being treated have shown mild symptoms.
No inmates have had to be transferred to Kankakee hospitals for treatment, Downey said.
In October, 30 inmates at the jail were treated for coronavirus after they complained of feeling ill, Downey said.
Corrections officers, medical staff and maintenance personnel at the facility are following procedures established by the Centers for Disease and Prevention, Downey said. That includes twice daily recording the temperatures of everyone in the jail facility and the entire detention center in downtown Kankakee.
In an additional measure to stop the spread of the virus, Downey said, they are limiting the number of corrections officers that work the affected unit. Officers assigned to the unit are the only ones allowed to enter the unit, Downey said. They are being monitored closely, he added.
When a new arrestee is booked into the jail, they are quarantined for 14 days as a precaution before being moved into the general population.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) continues to be provided to both employees and detainees and staff continues to take extra precautions, he said. Rapid testing kits are available.
The medical staff has remained on the forefront of the issue and continues to work closely with the Kankakee County Health Department and is adhering to CDC guidelines for testing, tracing, quarantining and treating, Downey said.
The affected unit houses local inmates and U.S. Marshals Service prisoners, who are moved here from the Metropolitan Correctional Center federal prison in Cook County.
The county has a contract with the U.S. Marshals and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house detainees at Jerome Combs Detention Center.
