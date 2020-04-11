KANKAKEE — J.J. Hollis opened the front door of his Kankakee home and looked out on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon.
With the sun shining and the temperature reaching the low 80s, spring was most certainly in the air.
He was more than a little frightened as he looked outside.
“It’s been an experience I wouldn’t want anyone to go through,” Hollis said during a telephone interview as he remains quarantined in his home as a result of being part of the first wave of those in Kankakee County diagnosed with COVID-19. “I got real nervous. I was scared at first. I even stopped watching the news because it got so depressing.”
While there have been countless news reports of what effect this virus has had on the world, the United States, Illinois and Kankakee County, Hollis has a much more intimate view — having been pummeled by the virus since the final days of March.
The 49-year-old Kankakeean has endured. A rehab consultant at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno, he knows one thing for sure, he will be eager to return to his duties at the veterans’ home.
“I miss work. I miss my veterans,” he said. “It’s very fulfilling work. That’s why I love it.”
Of course, Hollis only can speculate where he might have picked up the coronavirus, but it would seem plausible it came from the veterans’ home. About half of all positive Kankakee County COVID-19 cases are connected to long-term nursing-type facilities.
Hollis was the perfect candidate for contracting the virus as well. He suffers from asthma and has congestive heart failure.
“I probably got it at work,” he said. “I was trying to be so careful. I would come home and take off all my clothes, take a shower and wash the clothes I wore to work. I was trying to make sure this didn’t happen.”
However, on the night of March 28, he started experiencing chills. His breathing became labored so he took a breathing treatment.
With no signs of improvement on the morning of March 29, he called his doctor. He was instructed to get to the Riverside Medical Center’s emergency room right away.
The hospital gathered a test swab from him, and he was instructed to go home and stay there. The 14-day quarantine began.
On March 31, he was informed his test result came back positive. His temperature had reached a high of 103 degrees. He was officially a COVID-19 victim.
Since then, Hollis has been taking his medications, sleeping, watching TV and praying.
He’s experienced many rough days, but recovering from his home rather than a hospital room has been a plus.
“Every day I’ve been feeling better. The past few days it feels like it’s been leaving my body.”
The assistant football coach for Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and board commissioner for the Kankakee Valley Park District, Hollis is very much a person out in the public, so these days of confinement have not been easy. But he understands they’ve been very necessary.
He can counsel others on just how overpowering the virus can be and is certainly well aware of how devastating it has been to the Kankakee County community in terms of confirmed cases and, of course, deaths.
He has received many calls of encouragement as well as countless text messages and emails. They all help.
What makes him feel even better is the fact his fever has subsided. That fact means he is well on his way to recovery. He hopes soon his case will be one of the “recovered” cases as denoted by the Kankakee County Health Department in its daily updates to the community. His quarantine officially concludes Sunday. He will need his doctor’s clearance before returning to work. He hopes that might happen in a week or so.
But for now his chief concern is rebuilding energy.
“This takes all of your energy,” he said. “It takes it all.”
“I’ve relied on my faith. I have done my daily devotions every morning. It’s helped bring me through this, and I know a lot of people have been praying for me.”
While he is eager to return to see those he works with and the veterans he helps care for, there is a certain sense of apprehension. It’s an apprehension he also feels when crossing threshold of his front door and venturing outdoors. The experiences he’s endured since late March bring him a changed view of the world.
“It’s most definitely given me a renewed perspective on life,” he said. “When you think about this, I’m still here to fight the fight. I’m going to want to go even harder [at living life].”
But, of course, that first step he must conquer is the one out the door of his house.
“This disease is real,” he said. “I have to adjust my life now. I’m going to be honest. I’m leery of opening the door, as crazy as it sounds. I have to laugh, but that’s the world we are living in now.
“We’ll all get back to normal — eventually.”
