21st Circuit Chief Judge Michael Kramer said the courts in Illinois have been expressly exempted from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new mitigation orders.
“But we have done our best to comply here in Kankakee,” he said.
No procedural changes will be made. The courts already limit the number of people in the courthouse, require social distancing and face masks, and hold hearings remotely when possible.
“We have greatly increased our sanitizing efforts and have installed new hand sanitizing stations outside of each courtroom,” Kramer said. “We are committed to providing a safe environment for all who come to the courthouse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!