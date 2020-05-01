KANKAKEE — Activity will continue to be limited in courthouses in Kankakee and Iroquois counties until June 1. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Michael Kramer extended his previous order, which affects courthouses in Kankakee and Watseka, that was to expire on May 18.
Both courthouses remain open for emergency matters, including domestic violence orders of protection.
The new order requires anyone entering the courthouse to be wear a face-covering or mask as required by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s modified executive order, which takes effect today and extends to May 30. The courthouse will not provide masks for visitors.
Kramer expressed his appreciation to all the judges, judicial staff, clerks, bailiffs and security officers who have allowed the courthouses to continue to handle emergency matters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These frontline public servants have risked their own health to ensure uninterrupted access to justice in Kankakee and Iroquois counties and deserve our thanks,” Kramer said.
Most trials and hearings scheduled for all adult criminal cases on felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as traffic citations, are postponed to a future date.
To check on your future court dates, you can call the circuit clerk’s office at both courthouses, call your attorney or check online databases.
Hearings that will proceed include bail hearings, arraignments, preliminary hearings, initial and second-look bail hearings, statutory summary suspension hearings, victim orders of protection, emergency motions, medical recognizance hearings, juvenile detention hearings, shelter care hearings, mental health hearings, bond reduction motions, continuation of subpoenas, proceedings involving in-custody defendants, and Saturday/holiday morning bond call hearings at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
Civil lawsuits may still be filed in person or via electronic filing.
Marriages will not be performed at the courthouse until further notice and tours are suspended.
