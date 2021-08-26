KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the county courthouse will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The courthouse was on lockdown Thursday morning following the shooting and then was closed for the remainder of the day.
Those in the courthouse at the time of the shooting were released from the front entrance of the courthouse after the scene was secured by officers from several law enforcement agencies in the county.
Visitors to the courthouse must go through a metal detector manned by deputies.
“We will have officers in the area,” Downey said of Friday's reopening. “We want to reassure the public there is no threat to the courthouse.”
