KANKAKEE — Thomas Cunnington, 21st Circuit chief judge, informed members of the Kankakee County Criminal Justice Committee last week that improvements are coming to all nine courtrooms in the county courthouse.
“We’ve been informed by the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts that our grant request for technology improvement for the courthouse has been approved in the amount of $534,612.17,” Cunnington said. “That is going to upgrade all nine courtrooms.”
The computers and the monitors currently in use in the courtrooms will be upgraded.
“We call it our VA system, where we can put defendants on the TV screen at the jail, and they can communicate to the courtroom with their attorney,” he said. “Ever since I started 10 and a half years ago, the VA system to the sheriff’s office has been nothing but problems. I’ve said, ‘We can put people on the moon and talk to them, but we can’t talk a couple of miles south of town.’
“It’s just been a real problem, so we’re really looking forward to having that updated.”
Cunnington also said the jury software will be updated where jurors can use a smartphone to connect to the jury system and ask for the duty to be excused if they have an illness.
“They can check in, they can find out information regarding their service, so that’s all coming about quickly here,” he said. “We’ve been approved, and we need to go ahead and spend the money.”
The telephones will also be upgraded, thanks to being able to use the old phones from the Kankakee County Health Department.
“Apparently, they have 34 used phones, but they are much more modern than what we have at the courthouse,” he said. “We have the old Centrex system, which is at least 20 or 30 years old. And those are analog, and these [new ones] are digital phones. So that should help improve communications as well.”
Cunnington didn’t say how soon the technology upgrades will be made but said the wheels are turning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.