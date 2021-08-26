KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Courthouse went on lockdown Thursday morning as gunfire was exchanged nearby.
Those in the courthouse at the time of the shooting were released from the front entrance of the courthouse after the scene was secured by officers from several law enforcement agencies in the county.
It remained closed for the rest of the day and reopened on Friday.
“We will have officers in the area,” Downey said of Friday's reopening. “We want to reassure the public there is no threat to the courthouse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.