Active shooter
Buy Now

Kankakee police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street Thursday morning following an active shooter incident near the Kankakee County Courthouse that left two people dead.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Courthouse went on lockdown Thursday morning as gunfire was exchanged nearby. 

Those in the courthouse at the time of the shooting were released from the front entrance of the courthouse after the scene was secured by officers from several law enforcement agencies in the county.

It remained closed for the rest of the day and reopened on Friday. 

“We will have officers in the area,” Downey said of Friday's reopening. “We want to reassure the public there is no threat to the courthouse.”

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.