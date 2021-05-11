KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Courthouse will be changing colors.
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department has teamed up with the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership to illuminate the courthouse in support of local causes.
On May 9, the lights on the courthouse were changed to lime green to reflect the beginning of National Prevention Week as well as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The event marked the beginning of a new effort to illuminate the courthouse throughout the year to reflect holidays and raise awareness for important causes.
Eventually, the initiative may be open to the public to sponsor colorful illuminations for their own causes for a few days, said Jim Schreiner, I-KAN project coordinator.
