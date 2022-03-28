KANKAKEE — Included in the latest round of COVID funding requests — totaling $96,500 — are a project to replace ceiling tiles at a local school and duct-cleaning work at a county building.
The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee gave a total of 11 American Rescue Plan Act funding requests initial approval at its meeting Wednesday in the county administration building.
The funding requests will be up for final approval at the full county board meeting on April 12. The county has set guidelines that include caps for the amount of money that can be received.
The county has set a $10,000 cap for small business assistance and nonprofits and a $20,000 cap for non-covered governmental agencies. In addition, if the business or organization is in another municipality that was granted ARPA funds, then those caps are reduced by 50 percent.
The finance committee approved the following funds to be distributed from the county’s ARPA lost revenue fund and ARPA general fund:
• Kankakee County Supervisor of Assessments, a not-to-exceed amount of $3,500 for a format printer that is no longer operational
• Village of Union Hill, $20,000 (reimbursement only) for assistance in its post office construction, specifically to pay for sidewalks, handicap parking area, curbs and concrete work.
• Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee, $10,000 (reimbursement only) to replace water-stained ceiling tiles, which according to the EPA are possible bacteria breeding ground.
• Jesse Belle Lane Memorial Park in Chebanse, $8,000 (reimbursement only) for a new well for drinking water at the Chebanse Recreation Center.
• Kankakee Valley Park District, $10,000 for loss of recreation revenue.
• Locavore Farm in Grant Park, $10,000 for capital improvements to complete expansion of its agri-tourism farm operation.
• Fast Signs of Kankakee, $5,000 for disruption of business due to COVID-19 pandemic.
•Veda Nails & Spa in Manteno, $5,000 for expenses incurred when it was closed for three months during the pandemic.
• Kankakee County Maintenance Department, not to exceed $25,000 for duct cleaning to be done by ServPro.
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said all the ARPA funding in the county that has been approved so far is for those affected through 2020. Now, he said, the board needs to look at reauthorizing another amount of its COVID money for those affected from 2020 to 2021.
“We couldn’t do it today, but once we got that number we thought, ‘Well there was an impact for another year after that first year,’” he said to committee members. “... It seems like it’s been pretty successful. We gave a little bit of money to a lot of different people, and so maybe we continue that for the next go- around.”
The county received $21.3 million in ARPA funds, and so far it has approved $212,603 for small businesses and nonprofit organizations. In addition, it reported in December that it has saved county taxpayers $4.22 million as part of the $4.37 million it has approved from its ARPA funds.
