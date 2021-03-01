As Kankakee County heads into the final stretch of its operating budget before receiving property tax revenue in July, it should have enough cash flow to pay its bills.
Steve McCarty, county finance director, gave his monthly update on Wednesday at the county board’s Executive Committee meeting.
“I don’t believe at this point the way everything is flowing that we’ll need a TAW [Tax Anticipation Warrants] for 2021 to get us through July and the property tax distribution for this year,” McCarty said.
The county’s actual ending cash balance for January is $6,904,346. Estimated cash inflows for February are $2,665,757 with a cash outflow of $4,139,676 for an estimated cash balance of $5,430,427.
The lowest the county’s monthly cash balance dips to is $1,962,310 in May before a $1.5 million estimated property tax distribution in June.
McCarty said he has advised department heads that since the county is heading into the toughest four months of the year for cash flow, to hold off on any large expenditure items until July.
“We’ll manage it,” he said. “... We’ll watch this very closely as we go through, and the line that could get affected is the miscellaneous vendor payments on the outflows. In the past we have had to slow down the IMRF payment.
“Those are two areas that could get hit, depending on timing and when the revenue flows, the actual cash shows up. The roof is not collapsing or falling in, but it is cautionary. … Some fluctuation might take place because of that.”
The county is in much better financial shape than it was four to six years ago when it had to borrow money to fix shortages in the operating budget.
Board member Todd Sirois asked McCarty to recap the borrowing the county had to do in the past, to inform those watching the committee meeting on YouTube.
“The depth of our borrowing with the Tax Anticipation Warrants, which is borrowing against your next property tax cycle, your levy, that was as high as $5 million, plus in borrowing we were near the $10 million mark to try and get through the springtime at our worst time,” McCarty said.
Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the count was spending next year’s taxes this year just to survive.
“That is about the best way to put it,” he said. “It can become a death spiral, and we got out of it.”
As recently as February of 2018, the county had to borrow $6.9 million to meet obligations. In March of 2017 it borrowed another $1 million from the county highway department’s coffers, adding to the $3 million it had already borrowed.
“It’s a lot of, ‘Borrow from Peter to pay Paul during that time,’ and there’s only a small amount left to repay to the highway department, and then we’ll be completely out of that scenario,” McCarty said.
Wheeler told committee members that he and McCarty were looking at the fund balance totals back in 2015, and had to make adjustments.
“I don’t know if you guys remember who weren’t on the board, but those that we’re here, we amended the budget on the floor and crafted a whole new budget,” Wheeler said. “It took us losing another $2 million and broke us even for that year basically. That was the start of it, that was ‘15, and it’s an $11 million turnaround since then.
“It’s substantial, and we don’t borrow the money [now], and we paid back the money we owed. It’s a big difference — huge.”
