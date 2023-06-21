County Board new members (copy)

Andy Wheeler, center, chairman of the Kankakee County Board, speaks during a December 2022 meeting. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — For the fourth consecutive year, global credit risk and financial assessment leader Moody’s announced on Friday an increase in the bond rating for Kankakee County, according to a news release from Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler.

The “positive outlook” analysis documents the sustained financial improvement in Kankakee County government, reduction of debt, financial policy and execution and elimination of outside borrowing to support operations. Moody’s again increased the county’s rating, this time from Baa1 to A3, which is classified as prime-1, and puts the county in the A status.

A bond rating, similar to a credit score, is both an indicator on the financial health and planning for the county and is directly tied to interest rates for bonds and other funding mechanisms. Kankakee County’s bond rating has increased 6 levels, from “junk” to “investment” grade, since 2019.

