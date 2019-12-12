KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board approved its annual tax levy at Tuesday’s meeting for the 2019 fiscal year.
The county’s total levy will be $22,935,000, which is a 2.6 percent increase over the previous year’s levy. Taxpayers will see a slight increase on their county tax bill.
“[The levy] matches up with the budget so we can still run the surpluses next year because we’re still getting out of the hole,” board chairman Andy Wheeler said. “In order for us not to have to borrow money, we need to have about $6 million in the bank. That’s the money we use when we’re not getting taxes.”
Wheeler is hopeful in future years the county can forgo levy increases.
“Right now, we can’t,” he said. “We’re still right on the border of having to borrow money. ... I wish it was zero, just like everybody else.”
He said it’s a part of doing business for the county to have a slight levy increase.
“Comparatively, but every year our bills go up by $700,000,” Wheeler said. “Utilities go up, union contracts, even at two-and-a-half percent, which is nothing ... that’s just every year without us doing anything [new], so that basically covers that.”
ADA work nears completion
The board also approved an agreement to contract with Bright Architecture, of Kankakee, for courthouse improvements to satisfy Americans with Disabilities Act mandates. The contract with Bright is for $10,500, while the rest of the project costs is covered through grants.
“We’ve got a $163,000 grant that has to be spent by the end of June this next year, so that’s why this timing is kind of critical lining all this construction up,” Wheeler said. “It looks like we’re blazing ahead on all of this and done with all the immediate things the attorney general wants, but we still have to keep improving all our buildings.”
Wheeler said the historical preservation commission also signed off on the work because there’s a slight modification to the outside of the building.
The ADA requirements have been a long ordeal for the courthouse, and the county is now seeing the finality of the bulk of the work specified. The construction includes work on a court room and jury room.
“This was a long haul,” Wheeler said. “There was a time when we thought the attorney general was going to file in court to take over our budget and force us to do the things we knew we should’ve done. Three years ago, we really started working on this and this is the end of a long road.
“It turned out to not be a million and half dollars. We’re getting it done a lot less expensive, and [the attorny general] worked with us.”
Money freed up for Riverfront
The board also approved the allocation of enterprise zone funds for the Hitchcock Design Group, of Naperville, which is doing work for the Kankakee Riverfront initiatives along the Kankakee River for the city of Kankakee.
“The funds in that, are held by the county but are not the county’s money,” Wheeler said. “The enterprise zone gets those funds from applications to enjoy the benefits of those businesses. The city of Kankakee came and asked for money, not to exceed $30,000, for some projects.”
The funds will cover a number of small projects.
“This is allowing us to be able to take their money out of our accounts and give it to them for them to spend,” Wheeler said. “So we don’t have to keep coming back here, nickel-dime it every time they want to use part of that money.”
Sign denied
The Zoning Board of Appeals denied an application from property owner Jerry Fozzard’s variance request to construct an electronic billboard sign in Bourbonnais Township near Illinois Route 50.
The variance request changed a few times during the process, whether it was a two-sided or three-sided, the height and the amount of setback. The ZBA held a hearing on Nov. 4, and the villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley opposed the request.
There are already five billboards within 2,500 feet of the proposed new sign. A statement from the ZBA read, “The board finds that the applicant is asking to relax codes that address safety, and those safety measures should not be taken away to appease the applicant’s desire.”
