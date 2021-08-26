The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee went through an arduous process of vetting requests from business and governmental agencies to receive stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Finance Committee met for more than three hours on Wednesday at the county administration building to make some preliminary decisions. The committee approved several of the fund requests, but the final approval must go through the full county board. Its next meeting is Sept. 14.
“We have to call out a specific COVID reason for these projects,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “We submit our backup to the U.S. Department of Treasury. We’re going to have to know exactly which part of the allowed uses for our final resolutions.
“... We make these choices, and then we will send it to finance for them to go through and make sure that our assertions are correct with the reasons that the Department of Treasury provides them. There will be another check and balance before it gets to the full board to make sure the right allocation is made from the right fund.”
The $21.3 million is being disbursed over the next two fiscal years — $10.67 million for FY2021 and FY2022. It’s broken into two accounts for each year as well, with $4.19 million for ARPA to deal with COVID issues and $6.48 million for lost revenue due to COVID.
ARPA funds approved included Bright Architecture for work related to the lower-level remodeling of the Kankakee Courthouse. Those services include $46,875 for design phase, $3,125 for bidding and negotiation, and $12,500 for construction administration for a total of $62,500.
Also approved were funds for the county’s planning and GIS departments for laptops, software, desktop scanner, a counter computer and a credit card reader. Total costs and number of items needed are still to be determined.
A Manteno Community Fire Protection District request of $86,681 for lost ambulance income was approved at 50 percent. The county will provide half of the amount and will work with the Village of Manteno to secure the other half from its ARPA funds.
The committee also approved 50 percent of Limestone Township Fire Protection District’s request of $7,830 to pay for several expenses that were not budgeted for due to the pandemic.
“There needs to be more participation by the municipality,” Wheeler said. “... All these different towns have money.”
The Finance Committee did preliminarily approve $175,000 per year in ARPA funds for the Office of the Public Defender for the next three years. Public Defender Ed Pentuic said the money would be used to hire two full-time assistant public defenders as well as additional clerical staff. Salaries for the assistants would range from $52,000 to $75,000 and the clerical position from $22,000 to $27,000.
Those numbers could be adjusted before final approval.
Pentuic said due to the courts being shut down from March to June 2020, there has been a backlog of cases assigned to the public defender’s office. Since court activity has resumed, there has been an increase in new cases.
“After reopening, we had other cases that were continued,” he said. “We have all the cases that were called just before the shutdown that were continued. We had all the cases that were up anyway, they got continued. We’ve got all the cases that were filed during the shutdown, that had to be addressed.”
One request that was denied was $85,000 for the county recorder’s office. Recorder Lori Gadbois requested the funds to complete book scanning, new roller shelves and additional digital index of all books to system.
Wheeler said that money should come from the recorder’s special fund that is budgeted for such needs. The committee voted 9-4 against the request.
