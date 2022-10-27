BOURBONNAIS — Inside the former Illinois Fire & Police Equipment building in Bourbonnais, a shining example of different government entities working together was on full display Wednesday morning.

Several entities are collaborating to bring the new Kankakee County Animal Control facility to life at 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais. These entities include the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Kankakee County Board, the village of Bourbonnais and State Sen. Patrick Joyce.

The relocation of the facility will give animal control staff and animals more space and opportunity. The current facility is on Grinnell Road.

