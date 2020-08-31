First the good news: In 2019, the Kankakee County region once again experienced an increase to its economy based on tourism.
The county contributed to Illinois’ economic domestic growth with $156.8 million in travel expenditure — a 4.1 percent increase from 2018 — and $4.2 million in local tax revenue, up by 5.3 percent from 2018.
More than 1,800 jobs where created across the state as a result of visitor spending, with 20 of them in Kankakee County.
Now the bad news. Tourism officials at this point won’t even speculate as to how deep the COVID-19 pandemic may cut into those numbers. At this point, 2020 — as it relates to travel and tourism — is a great unknown.
“I don’t even know how I would even guess as to how far down 2020 could be,” Staci Wilken, executive director for the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, bluntly stated. “Everyone knows leisure travel, corporate travel has been greatly impacted.”
But next year’s numbers will be discussed when they are released in 2021. The recently released 2019 numbers did bring a smile to Wilken.
“2019 was following the pace of what has been happening here for the past several years. We have been travel expenditures increase yearly. The trend was more in the right direction and it was in all phases: business, leisure and sports travel,” she said.
Wilken said Kankakee County’s leisure travel destination had been receiving exposure on so many platforms these past few years and the county was reaping the benefits of this message.
She noted the CVB is one of 40 state travel organizations certified in destination marketing. Including the Kankakee County organization, destination marketing CVBs include the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau, Discover DePage County, Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau among others.
“It is our job to reach out to travelers to help them understand and create an appeal to make them choose Kankakee County as a place to visit. It’s this office’s job to differentiate Kankakee County from every other community, to help them make the choice to visit here.
“We are marketing an experience and a lot goes into that experience-making process. These 2019 numbers validate what we do as an organization and what we do for the community.”
Of course, Kankakee County still had the Chicago Bears’ summer camp in 2019. The 2020 summer would have been the first time in 18 years that Kankakee County was not set to host the training camp at Olivet Nazarene University. The camp would have not happened regardless because of concerns associated with COVID and the need for social distancing.
The not-for-profit Kankakee County CVB was founded in 1983.
The goal, of course, is to keep it functioning even in these difficult times.
“At this point, my focus is how can we preserve the organization and get to the other side. We put forth a conservative budget. We’ve cut revenue projections, cut staff and are closing our office. The biggest loss for me has been the loss of the team members who have put so much into this organization.
“For so many years we have helped so many organizations through sponsorships and things like that. We are now seeking help to carry us through this difficult time. We will get through this.”
Update: Bradley was hoping to get 20 to 30 low- to moderate-income homeowners to apply for a portion of the $550,000 Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Development grant the village is seeking regarding home repairs.
Instead, Bruce Page, the village’s community development director, was overwhelmed this past 10 days or so.
The village received 90 inquiries and of that total, 60 homeowners completed the necessary paperwork to potentially be selected for home-repair assistance.
A public hearing with state officials for the competitive grant will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the village hall.
“I was certainly surprised by the number of responses,” Page said. “This shows that people are reading the newspaper.” The Daily Journal published a story regarding the program and Page said he was overwhelmed by the response once the story was published.
Page noted that all 60 applications will be forwarded on to the state. The state ultimately makes the decision on which applications are accepted. It is expected that no more than 14 to 15 applications will be selected.
“We had applicants from across the scale. We had young people out of work, senior citizens on fixed incomes and large families. People were so appreciative that we are willing to help,” he said. “This market obviously has a need.”
A selected owner-occupied house can receive no more than $50,000 of assistance for home repairs or renovations.
