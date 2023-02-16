chevy tahoe

The county is purchasing five 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicles from a dealership in Warrenville Heights, Ohio, near Cleveland.

The Kankakee County Board approved a measure on Tuesday to purchase five new patrol vehicles for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department at a total cost of $225,510.

The sheriff’s department periodically replaces its vehicles, and the most recent purchase was in August of 2021 when it bought 11 new Chevrolet Tahoes from a dealership in Iowa for $411,000 that was paid for by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the county has been on a program to replace the patrol vehicles every few years to keep costs down, as it gets a better return on the vehicles that are retired from service with lower mileage.

