The construction of a natural gas pipeline to Hopkins Park took another step closer to reality last week when the county announced it will be the fiscal agent for any grants for the multi-million-dollar project.
“I’ve been working with a large group of people, and the push for Nicor natural gas project into Hopkins Park is still moving forward,” Kankakee County Board chairman Andy Wheeler said at Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting. “There are multiple bills in the Legislature down [in Springfiled]. It wasn’t part of the essential business that they took up, but it is something that will be moving forward.”
Hopkins Park has agreed to let the county handle grants and any monies that will be funding the project.
“We have the infrastructure with being able to monitor those grants in a much better fashion than the limited resources they have in the village of Hopkins Park,” Wheeler said. “We look forward to being that partner and helping them through the process.”
In January, Nicor officials estimated the project would cost $8 million to bring a natural gas line to the village of 600 people. Local officials must come up with $3.25 million of that $8 million.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce said the state will chip in $1 million in funding.
“In order for us to apply for the final grant which brings the pipeline into Hopkins Park, the fiscal agent in this agreement needed to be executed in order for us to be able to accept any monies and be the pass-through to the village,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said getting natural gas into Hopkins Park is “a game-changer” for the community, and something that has been in the works for more than for 10 years.
“We’ve been talking about it forever, and we finally got a state senator pushing and a state rep,” he said. “Locally, we have the financial situation figured that this takes care of, so hopefully at the end of this year we can start talking about dates to do this.”
Ben Wilson, from the county’s planning department, has been working on the grants and the applications to complete the first phase of the project — getting the pipeline to the village. Wilson said they are working with Nicor on three plan options on the construction of the pipeline.
“We’re looking at about 400 structures being served in the area as a total project,” he said. “As we look for funds, the goal for us is to get the critical infrastructure installed and get the gas into Hopkins Park. … Then work for additional legislation for additional projects, the conversions, the things that we would need to be done to flush the project out fully.
“It might be in two phases, but the main project is running down, it’s either 3000 South or 4000 South [Road] right off Route 1 north of St. Anne.”
Wheeler said there’s a second set of funding mechanisms that will be needed to get the the pipeline into the homes.
“It’s not just getting it to the town,” he said. “That’s the first part of this. The second part is how to get it into the consumers’ homes, and that’s another grant.”
That portion will be addressed be a bill from Lindsay Parkhurst, a Republican representative of the 79th District.
Board member Sam Payton, whose district includes Hopkins Park, said it looks like the project will finally get done.
“I would just like the committee to know that the process of getting natural gas has been a long history in Pembroke [Township] and Hopkins Park,” Payton said. “I’d like to say to our chairman, Sen. Joyce and Lyndsay Parkhurst — they rolled their sleeves up, and they’re making it happen, and I thank you.”
Wheeler is also hopeful the project can include getting better internet infrastructure to Hopkins Park.
“While we’re digging the trench for the natural gas pipeline, we’re going to see if we can’t get broadband out there as well for internet access for the area,” he said.
