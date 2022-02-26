KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee gave the OK to extend its agreement with Vanguard Energy Services to provide natural gas for its government buildings for another four years.
Currently, the county has an agreement with Vanguard Energy Services through Oct. 31 with a pricing of $0.319 per therm.
The therm is an industry-standard measurement used by natural gas providers to determine the energy output of a unit of gas.
In comparison to the county’s rate, the current Natural Gas Index rate for February is $0.703 per therm, and Nicor’s current rate is $0.544 per therm.
“The utility companies have been in the mid-60s [.600],” Mike Holmes, senior account executive with Vanguard Energy Service, told board members. “Just recently, it’s come down a bit, but I think those will go up as well. In 2021, our price has beat the utility by 31 percent, so you guys have been doing very, very well under that strategy.”
The savings cost to the county in 2021 was estimated at $27,000, Holmes said.
Finance Committee members thought it was best to lock in for the next four years, beginning Nov. 1, because of the volatility of the market could cause sharp increases in natural gas.
The agreement must be approved by the entire county board and will be on the agenda for its March 8 meeting.
