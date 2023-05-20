Local legislators held a press conference in September to a crowd of about 50 people at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park boat launch in Aroma Park, the first site where planned dredging of the Kankakee River is expected to take place this summer. It’s part of the initial $8 million investment to ease flooding along the waterway in Kankakee County. A sand bar is now formed with stagnant water in place of a deeper channel where boats formerly launched.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting he is still hopeful the dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch can begin in the upcoming months.
The county hired Christopher Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, Ind., to oversee the project. Burke completed a study of the site project, collected data in the topographic area and presented an initial design in December of 2022.
Burke informed the board on March 8 that the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring the county to perform the mussel survey to identify any presence of endangered species. A previous Illinois Natural History Survey done in 2010 recorded endangered sheepnose mussel at the project site.
