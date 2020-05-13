KANKAKEE — The patience of many business owners is beginning to wear extremely thin and they are pushing elected officials to make some moves allowing them — those considered “non-essential” — to reopen and begin to earn a living before the time comes too late to salvage anything.
As a result of the growing call to unlock the doors of businesses closed due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus which has been listed as a contributing factor in 34 deaths here, the Kankakee County Board — through the push of four county board members — will begin mapping out a plan allowing them to once again earn a living.
At Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, a lengthy discussion was held to open the county for business.
What impact such a move may have is yet unknown as Gov. J.B. Pritzker — for better or for worse — ultimately holds the keys which could unlock the economy and when, how and who may be allowed to reopen has not yet been spelled out.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the county can approve any resolution it would like, but it is largely meaningless.
“A resolution from the board is purely symbolic at the end of the day,” he said. Rowe said until high courts weigh in on the constitutional validity of Pritzker’s order, this is simply talk.
That fact hasn’t stopped a group of four county board members from pushing to develop a course of action allowing these shuttered businesses to once again welcome customers.
Kankakee County Board members Jim Byrne, Colton Ekhoff, Joe Swanson and Brenda Zuccollo drafted a two-page resolution which seemingly starts the engine for allowing Kankakee County businesses to get back into business.
The resolution clearly states many businesses would be putting themselves at risk of losing their state business license. The document also suggest opening in three stages: 25 percent capacity; 50 percent capacity; and 100 percent capacity. The time frame is not for each stage is not identified.
The request made by Byrne and supported by Ekhoff to send the matter to the county board’s 9 a.m. May 29 Executive Committee meeting was unanimously supported by the county board.
“This is something to build upon,” Byrne, whose district includes portions of Bradley and Bourbonnais, said prior to the meeting. “We need to initiate a conversation. This needs to be well thought out for public safety, but we here in Kankakee County are not in a hot zone like Chicago. Our goal is to get a plan in place.”
Other than those businesses deemed essential, the vast majority of businesses here — many being the so-called small businesses — have not been allowed to open since Pritzker issued his “Stay-at-home” order on March 21. The order eliminated dine-in service at restaurants, closed many retail outlets and has largely brought many regions, including Kankakee County, to its financial knees.
Municipal governments and the Kankakee County Board are facing the grim image of dealing with budgets which will likely be shorted millions due to the loss of retail sales, coupled with the sharp increase in unemployment due to so many businesses being forced to close.
Byrne said the county must draft a resolution with “teeth” allowing doors to be opened.
The growing fear is by the time businesses are green-lighted to open, they may have suffered so much loss that will not have the resources to open again.
Kankakee County is also facing the real issue of being lumped in with the Chicagoland region, according to public health districts, that it would be the last area to reopen as Chicago and Cook County are yet facing growing coronavirus illnesses and deaths.
“We need a phase-in plan in place,” Byrne told his fellow board members Tuesday. He said with commonsense being the guide, the county can safely reopen if it has a well-thought plan in place.
“We have to be respectful of the virus,” he said acknowledging caution must be used. “We have to start this process. We have to have a plan in place to act. Time for talk is over. ... People are fed up. We can’t continue this. We have seen the data. We are not a ‘hot zone [rapidly increases infections].’ We are not Chicago. It’s time for us as a governing body to act.”
He said this is not about simply snapping the fingers and it’s back to business as usual. He said guidance would have to come from the Kankakee County Health Department as well.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the county board simply does not have the authority to declare such a move.
“But what we can do is have a plan, a reopening plan,” he said noting that if a plan is in place and when the order is lifted the region will be ready.
But, he cautioned, everyone must continue to be responsible with their actions in terms of not spreading this virus.
“We don’t want to be dealing with this in waves for years to come. ... We’re looking at logical ways to open and get people back to work.”
Ekhoff said the goal is not to make the county a target of the governor, but representing the citizens.
He said a Momence hair salon owner informed him this business ban could ultimately cost her the business.
“We cannot sustain another month of closure. That’s why I support the reopening of Kankakee County. We must urgently reopen Kankakee County for business.”
