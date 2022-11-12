Daily Journal logo

Part of what has allowed Kankakee County to put together a workable budget for the next fiscal year that could also lessen the burden on taxpayers was a tax cut the finance committee approved in September.

That tax initiative eliminates $2.485 million from Kankakee County property owners’ tax bills.

The tax break will begin with abating $335,000 in 2022 property taxes, paying off the remaining $1.515 million for a court system bond in fiscal years 2023-2024, and abating the remaining $490,000 for a health department bond, according to a news release from Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler. The move will net the taxpayers that $2.485 million in direct savings on their tax bills, save the county interest, and will eliminate all property taxpayer bond debt in 2024.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

