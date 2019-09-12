Daily Journal Staff Report
KANKAKEE — With the support of most Kankakee County shelters, rescues, veterinarians and animal volunteers, Kankakee County is removing its animal control director and moving the management of the department to the sheriff’s office. The changes take effect Dec. 1.
On Tuesday, the county board voted 21-4 for a resolution for the animal control changes, which were proposed by Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee and supported by the County Executive Committee in August.
Under the resolution, the county board will appoint a new a director to take the place of Julie Boudreau, who is being removed effective Dec. 1.
Before the meeting, more than a dozen protesters stood outside the county building protesting the County’s plan, holding signs such as “We speak for the animals. We all say no.”
During public input, most speakers expressed opposition to the plan, arguing it is being rushed through without careful consideration. They suggested a delay.
Animal control director Boudreau, meanwhile, spoke up for her job.
Since she started as director in 2001, she said, her department has increased its annual revenue 210 percent to $389,000, from $185,000. Also, the department has substantially increased its savings, allowing it to purchase two animal control vehicles in 2016 without borrowing money.
Boudreau said she has been so dedicated to her job that her family respected her wishes and changed the timing of her father’s funeral in 2007, so she could attend an important meeting with state officials about a new shelter.
Late last month, Wheeler informed Boudreau about the board’s proposal before he unveiled it to shelter employees and the public. Since that time, Wheeler has apologized for his “poor communication” of the parts of proposal during the Executive Committee meeting.
In her speech to the county board during public input, Boudreau said there has been a “maelstrom of misinformation perpetuated by a lack of planning and poor communication.” She said she has been carrying out county officials’ “shared vision” for animal control for nearly two decades.
If she were let go, Boudreau said she hoped she would not be penalized for banking her sick and personal time throughout the years and that her extended illness time be paid out Dec. 1. This request is specifically forbidden by County policy.
Speaking in support of the proposal was Sarah Van Landuyt, a rural Kankakee County woman who in 2018 was the subject of a Daily Journal story that detailed how animal control came to her home, with a County Sheriff’s patrolman, to remove a stray puppy that Van Landuyt would not surrender to animal control. According to Van Landuyt, animal control had no legal authority to remove the animal, but did so anyway.
“I believe that animal control has the burden of knowledge regarding their actions and laws that pertain to them and that they intimidated me into doing as they wanted, knowing that, as an average citizen, I was unlikely to refuse if the police were present,” she said in the May 2018 article.
Following public input, the county board held a nearly 40-minute session behind closed doors to discuss employment matters. The state of Illinois allows for these types of matters to be discussed behind closed doors, and it occurred just before the discussion and vote on the boards animal control proposal.
After the meeting reopening, Wheeler defended the board’s plan.
“We’re not closing the (animal control) center,” Wheeler said. “That was a gross misinterpretation by a few. If the county is not in the shelter business, maybe somebody else is. Maybe it’s a partnership. Whatever the future is, it’s blue sky.”
Wheeler also referred to the many letters of support as evidence that the entire shelter and rescue community was ready to help. Dawn Tutt, founder and director of 3D Wildlife Animal Rescue agreed.
“I agree with the transition from the current operations to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Public safety division.” wrote Tutt. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the sheriff’s department.”
When county board member Darrel Smith, R-Bonfield, pressed Wheeler on what would happen to the animals, the chairman said there are a number of options for a shelter. Wheeler reminded Smith that the shelter was not closing, and that all of the shelters and rescues are part of the future plan on what’s best for the county’s animal population. He even suggested the county may continue with its current model, keeping the shelter open.
Still, Wheeler said he had to face employees and tell them the county exiting the shelter business shelter was a possibility, and his intent was to “be out of the shelter business.” Wheeler insisted that does not mean the shelter will close.
Board member Elisabeth Dunbar, D-Kankakee, questioned Wheeler why he posted the resolution on the animal control changes a couple days before he sent the information to board members.
“I had people calling me and questioning me about a document I hadn’t seen,” Dunbar said.
She said she couldn’t be on Facebook all the time.
Replied Wheeler, “I know you’re active on Facebook. You saw it. Come on!”
Dunbar was present in the Executive Committee meeting where the resolution was approved.
SHELTERS SUPPORT PLAN
The chairman released a packet of official letters in support of the board’s plan, including two from the county’s largest shelters Kankakee County Humane Foundation River Valley Animal Rescue, along with letters from most members of the Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, Sunrise Rescue, and 3D Wildlife Rescue. He also mentioned that one “prominent area vet also submitted a support letter, but preferred to remain anonymous due to concerns of retribution” from Boudreau.
River Valley provided its support on information that Wheeler provided, including that the animal control building will remain open indefinitely while “important and specific” plans are formulated.”
Randy McGill, board president of the Kankakee County Human Foundation, wrote, “After considering your proposal to move Animal Control under the County Sheriff’s department, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation would like to say we feel this move would be a positive move for the county. We fully support your efforts in this matter. We look forward to working with the county and the shelter/rescue community on what the future could look like with rescuing, adopting and finding homes for the unwanted and abused animals of the county.”
The only board members voting against the board’s plan were Elisabeth Dunbar, D-Kankakee; Robert Ellington-Snipes, D-Kankakee; Janis Peters, R-Manteno; and Mike LaGesse, D-Bradley.
Wheeler said the change to the sheriff’s management will eventually divert resources into second shift animal control officers coverage in the county, provide needed training resources for animal control officers, and greatly increase the professionalism and management capabilities within the department. The proposal is not a cost-saving measure, he said.
