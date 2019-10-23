KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department officer involved in an altercation with another man on Sept. 24 received a 10-day suspension without pay, according to a department document received Tuesday.
It wasn’t clear if the suspension has been served.
The Order of Suspension, dated Oct. 10, briefly outlined the Sept. 24 incident and noted county Patrol Commander Chad Gessner would determine the timeline for which the suspension of Corp. Brian Coash would be served.
A 10-year member of the force, Coash, who was off duty at the time of the incident, and another man began having issues with one another while driving in the late morning of Sept. 24 at the intersection of East Court Street and South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee.
Both drivers, according to the Kankakee police report, eventually ended up in the McDonald’s parking lot along North Fifth Avenue where the incident turned into a brief fight.
No arrests have been made. The Kankakee police turned in the incident report to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office where it will be determined if any charges are made.
Because of the position Coash holds and the fact he is a witness in cases prosecuted by the county’s state’s attorney’s office, the case has been referred to the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office for an independent review.
