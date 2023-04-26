COVID Community Levels - April 26, 2023

Illinois COVID community levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 26, 2023.

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County moved back into medium for its community level of COVID-19 late last week based on one of the metrics for tracking the COVID-19 virus.

John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, explained the reasoning behind the state designation Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting. He said the transmissibility is based on the number of cases, deaths or hospitalizations.

Kankakee County’s number of COVID cases is low, and there have been no deaths in more than a month.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you