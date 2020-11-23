Near the beginning of 2020, Kankakee County’s jobless rate was near historic lows. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic took care of that distinction and the unemployment rate has been high ever since.
However, the solid Kankakee County economy has been resilient and while unemployment still hovers in the 8 percent range — well about the 5 percent rate of early 2020 — the county is posting better numbers than the state of Illinois.
That fact is a marked change from past years when Kankakee County’s jobless rate was always higher than the state’s rate and the county was typically posted one of the highest rates throughout Illinois.
Kankakee County’s unemployment rate of 8.1 percent is still far too high, Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, noted. The September rate — the latest available figures — is the 22nd highest county figure in the state. It is, however, significantly lower than the state’s 9.8 percent figure.
Kankakee County’s jobless rate was 15.9 percent in March, as the pandemic set in.
Nugent credited the numerous primary job employers here which have remained in operation even when the state halted some businesses in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Manufacturing plants across this region remained in production. Counties which rely heavily on recreation and tourism have suffered much more.
“Normally we are higher than the state and the Collar Counties. Now we are nearly 2 percentage points lower than the state. We don’t have the big hotels or the casinos. Most of our businesses are essential — making steel, medicine, food processing. Our employment numbers are high, we don’t like seeing unemployment at 8 percent, but they aren’t as high as others.”
Due to stay-at-home orders and even after those orders were relaxed, people still were not comfortable traveling or spending.
Nugent added many of these manufacturing plants have continued adding to their workforces despite all of the uncertainty nationally and throughout the world.
How rapidly the 8.1-percent figure will dropped back to the 5 or 6 percent mark will depend on how quickly a vaccine is green-lighted and how willing the public is in receiving it.
Nugent said he doesn’t expect the county’s unemployment mark to drop within the next few months. In fact, he said, it will likely rise as construction workers become idled due to incoming winter weather.
Jeff Bennett has been a key figure for the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County for several years. And he wasn’t even connected to the organization.
Bennett, 62, a managing partner of McColly Bennett Commercial Real Estate, is always at the meetings and often interjects key thoughts from his position in the audience.
Bennett, a Limestone Township resident, now has a different seat. He is the newest member of the 16-member alliance board of directors, having served in that role at the November board meeting.
The board is comprised of 12 at-large board members and four representatives from the Kankakee County Board.
Bennett filled the vacancy created by the resignation of former Nucor Steel plant manager Jon Witherow.
“I’m very proud and honored to be asked to participate,” Bennett recently said. “The alliance is a place where leaders have worked closely together. This organization is the voice for economic development in this county.”
Through McColly Bennett, he noted he travels extensively outside of Kankakee County and that will help him bring a different perspective to the board. He also has served on the Will County Economic Development Committee for the past three years.
“I’m pleased to be at the table,” he joked.
Turning serious, he noted he plans to bring issues regarding Kankakee County housing and what he labeled “livability” to the group. He said Kankakee County has fallen behind other regions in terms of providing new housing and alternatives to traditional single-family housing.
“We need to catch up on these areas,” he said.
