The Kankakee County Board voted to increase salaries for several elected positions at its Tuesday’s meeting.
The board OK’d salary bumps for the auditor, coroner, circuit clerk and recorder that will take effect Dec. 1 and be in place for the next four years. The board also voted to retain the $70 meeting per diem for board members and the salaries of board chairman and liquor commissioner to remain at current levels.
“In 2018 was the first time we were able to authorize pay increases for elected offices that were up at that point, which were sheriff, county clerk, county treasurer, county board and the chairman and liquor commissioner,” board chairman Andy Wheeler. “We authorized increases in those offices because they hadn’t had increases since 2010.”
Wheeler said they talked then about increasing the salaries of the other positions at the next opportunity to do so in 2020.
The auditor’s salary was increased to $69,900, up from the current $67,817; the coroner’s salary to $79,900, up from $73,241, the circuit clerk to $79,900, up from $77,386, and the salary of the recorder to $69,900, up from $67,817. Those annual increases will be in effect for the next four years.
Wheeler also said they compared Kankakee County’s salaries for those positions to other counties in Illinois, and it varied. It’s a total increase of just more than $13,000 annually for the county.
“It’s .0375 percent of our budget increase,” Wheeler said. “It’s nominal.”
Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes said it was a conservative bump in pay since it will be the first increase in eight years for those positions.
“It would be a disservice if we did not vote for this,” he said. “... You’re looking at 20 or 30 dollars a month for the last 10 years. They could’ve complained, but they didn’t, and I think now is the time.”
The board chairman’s salary will remain at $48,000 annually, and Wheeler noted he took a $12,000 per year pay cut when that salary was approved in 2018. The current rate will remain in effect for two years.
“I’m asking that to continue going forward,” he said of the reduction.
Wheeler also serves as liquor commissioner, which calls for an annual stipend of $2,500 for the next two years.
