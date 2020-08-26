The new COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect today for bars and restaurants have been perplexing to some area leaders. Are Kankakee County’s numbers that bad?
“I know our numbers, and I’m looking at our data,” said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler when reached by phone on Tuesday. “They were very low. I’m not sure why they did this. I guess we’re guilty by association. That guilt is putting our businesses at risk. … Everyone is engaged in the process, and it’s working. The numbers bear that out.”
Originally, Kankakee County was lumped in with the Chicago region in the state’s Restore Illinois plan. More recently though, Kankakee County was placed in Region 7 along with just Will County.
Wheeler said Kankakee County’s positivity rate in coronavirus testing through Aug. 15 was at 5.1%, while Will County’s was 7.1%.
Kankakee County did have a couple spikes in positivity rates, according to data on the Kankakee County Health Department’s website. There was a 10.6% positivity rate on Aug. 6, 7.4% on Aug. 12, but it was back down to 4.2% on Aug. 14. It then hit 10.1% on Aug. 15 but went back down to 4.3% on Aug. 16. Those are the most recent numbers available.
“Those are updated every Friday,” said Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis, who added the numbers run a week behind.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that as of today, bars and restaurants in this two-county region — known as Region 7 in terms of the COVID-19 mitigation effort — will not be allowed to offer any indoor service.
In addition, outdoor seating will be restricted to tables being at least 6 feet apart and the establishments must close by 11 p.m. The restrictions will be in effect for 14 days. If the positivity rate remains 8 percent or higher after 14 days, more stringent mitigations will be applied, according to state documents.
“It’s going to force businesses into making decisions — remain open or just do outdoor dining,” Wheeler said. “There’s no assurances to any of [these restrictions]. To give business a half a day to comply is ridiculous.”
Bevis said Kankakee County is married to Will County when it comes to tracking the positivity rates for Region 7.
“We live by their numbers, and they live by our numbers,” he said. “At this point, in terms of numbers for our county, we are in fact below the bar on the metrics. Kankakee County would not be in [the new restrictions] on its own. But because they’re looking at the numbers for both counties, ... Will County’s numbers are driving this decision for our region. Ultimately, because it’s sink or swim altogether, we are on this mitigation because of Will County’s numbers. Their positivity rate has helped drive up the average.”
Bevis said Kankakee County’s rate is well below the bar of 8% that caused the new mitigation.
Wheeler called for the Kankakee County Health department to be considered on its own COVID-19 data rather than be tied to Will County or any other county health department’s data.
“Kankakee County residents and business have done everything possible to bend the curve here in our county, and their efforts have worked,” he said. “What we have done here has been effective in terms of public health, bed capacity and all other measures, and to penalize a community for achieving the desired outcome is beyond unfair. It is punitive and arbitrary in nature. Our residents and businesses deserve better.”
Nick Huffman, co-owner of the Looney Bin bar in Bradley, said he’s not going to abide by the new restrictions.
“I don’t think I’m going to play with [the governor] this time,” he said. “This is ridiculous for me. ... I’m just going to shrug my shoulders and go back to work. You can’t convince me the virus gets worse after 11 p.m. It does nothing but aggravate me.”
Bevis said the health department is doing its part as far as education, letting the public know what it has to continue to do.
“Our numbers have been good for our county, and I applaud the county for wearing our masks and social distancing that we ask them to do,” he said. “Because we are married with Will County, we have hope and pray they can get their numbers in check because that’s what’s going to help drive the decision to undo the mitigation. ... We can’t get frustrated and let our numbers go up.”
