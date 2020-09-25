KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has weathered the COVID-19 storm so far this year, as its finances for the fourth quarter of 2020 unfolds.
Financial documents presented at Thursday's finance committee meeting at the county administration building reveal an upward trend.
"It’s all positive news considering everything that we were suspecting could’ve happened when all this started," said Steve McCarty, county finance director.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said that the county was definitely affected by the pandemic.
"We had almost a $3 million surplus built in to the budget, and that evaporated," Wheeler said. "It would’ve been a lot more if we wouldn’t have controlled costs in other areas. We had a minimal impact on sales tax and property tax and those types of things, but other revenue streams were severely impacted. The good thing is we were able to adjust on the expense side to compensate for that so we could tread water this year."
Sales tax collected by retailers for the county for June, the latest month available, was $377,189 compared to $379,096 for 2019, just a decrease of 1.9 percent. That's an upward trend from May where $377,663 was collected compared to $423,788 in 2019, an 11 percent decrease. Use tax collected for June was $107,861 compared to $76,143 in 2019, an increase of $31,718.
Income tax continues its increase with $220,466 collected in August, the latest month available, compared to $170,756 in 2019, an increase of $49,710. It's the third straight month for an increase in income tax after two down months.
"For the most part, I'm pleasantly surprised the use tax continues as nothing has happened," McCarty said. "The income tax has now turned positive where we saw a negative trend for the year. We’re still watching the sales tax really close. … We’re only 1 percent off from a year ago. We’re almost break-even there."
Sales tax collected for the villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley was also up from 2019, while Kankakee sales tax was down from the previous year. Bourbonnais collected $306,959 in June compared to $258,598 in 2019, an increase of 19%. That stopped a trend of three straight months of decreases from the previous year. Bradley collected $660,304 compared to $637,109 in '19, a 4% increase. That also reversed a trend of three months of decreases. Kankakee collected $626,543 in June compared to $709,507 in '19, a 12% decrease. It's the fifth straight month of decreases from the previous year.
The county's cash flow analysis showed an ending cash balance of $6,368,179 actual for August 2020, down from $7,578,036 in July. The September estimated ending cash balance is $12,352,707. Those numbers bode well for the 2021 budget.
"We are working on the future, working on what next March, April and May will be at this point with budget information that we’re going to be discussing soon," McCarty said.
PROPERTY TAX COLLECTIONS
Property tax collections have also continued to be strong in contrast to previous years, reported County Treasurer Nick Africano.
"We were worried at the beginning of this tax season about what collection would be, and I think, rightly so, based on what was going on and what’s still going on," he said. "… We’re under 1 percent difference between ‘18 and ‘19. If I look back at other years, that’s really a negligible difference, so I guess the upshot of that is we’ve collected this year the same that we’ve always collected. COVID-19 hasn’t hurt us, and I think that’s a testament to the residents of our county. I know for a lot of people, it’s a struggle, and I salute them."
