Kankakee County officials say finances are in good shape as the new year unfolded, and estimated revenues should remain positive through the middle of the year.
“Trend-wise, I believe stability is still a positive trend,” county finance director Steve McCarty said at Wednesday’s county board finance committee meeting. “If you look at other years on the sales tax, you’ll see a lot of variance throughout the year, and the last six or seven months have all been in the same window of the total. I think that’s positive with what we’ve been going through.”
Recent sales tax analysis showed that the county collected $362,240 in September 2020 which was up from $302,637 in 2019.
That money was distributed in December. October tax was $360,117 up from $344,015 in 2019. That money was distributed in January.
Income tax collected in November 2020 was $190,987 up from $187,893 in November 2019.
“Income tax is also running higher,” McCarty said.
The sales tax collected for Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee was also reported.
For the most recent month available, October 2020, Bradley collected $590,802, down just slightly from $591,624 collected in 2019. Bourbonnais collected $283,810 in October 2020, up 11% from $254,487 in 2019. Kankakee collected $610,062 in October 2020, down 5% from $640,885 in 2019.
The county’s cash flow analysis showed an estimated $6,503,607 cash balance in January. The estimated cash balance for May 2021 is $2,279,562 and June is $2,512,157.
“The January numbers are running pretty close to what is estimated,” McCarty said. “...Those two months [May, June] will be our lowest cash flow months of the year. It’s not looking too bad at this point. I’m optimistic we’ll be able to get through this year without a tax anticipation warrant [short-term borrowing]. So the trend is still at least stable to positive for our cash flow.”
