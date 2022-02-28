Kankakee County government continued its recent trend of being on solid ground financially, according to county leaders. The county’s end fund balance for fiscal year 2021 was at its highest level since 2008.
The county’s three fiduciary funds, general fund, tort fund and pension fund is at $8.82 million after hitting a low mark of -$4.57 million in 2015. The number for the three funds is its best since it was $9.65 million in 2008.
For fiscal year 2021, which ended Nov. 30, the general fund was at $3,627,685, the tort fund was at $2,912,694 and the pension fund was at $2,340,202. In 2008, the general fun was at $5.1 million, the tort fund $2.2 million and the pension fund also at $2.2 million.
“It’s amazing,” said Steve McCarty, county finance director at last week’s Finance Committee meeting. “We’re doing well. You can see from our lowest nearly $4.9 million deficit in the general fund to now a positive $3.6 million from 2016 to 2021. So congratulations to the chairman, county board members, all the elected and appointed officials, and the department heads as well as all the employees for all the work that has gone into doing this and continuing to strive to improving more. ... It was quite a journey.”
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the county worked hard to eliminate large amounts of internal and external debts and to get vendors paid within 30 days.
“These current numbers show Kankakee County is back in better-than-stable condition,” he said. “When this administration took over, we were in the worst financial condition for our county on record. We had a plan and executed it. That plan is based on a simple principle that government often forgets: Do not spend more than you take in.”
Wheeler said it was a concerted effort by everyone involved over the past five years.
“We’ve got more work to do,” he said.
McCarty said the recommended general fund balance from the Government Finance Officers Association is 20 percent of the revenue base, which would be approximately $6.4 million.
“It’s not to throw water on $3.6 [million]. It’s great, especially where we’ve come from, but as far as a goal or recommendation, $6.4 [million] would be that number,” he said.
ARPA APPROVALS
The finance committee also gave its approval for three more funding requests for American Rescue Plan Act money at the meeting.
Those approved were: Bishop McNamara Catholic School, $10,000 for installing air circulation and filtration system (will be paid on reimbursement basis); Limestone Township, $3,750 for lost revenue as town hall was not able to be rented; and Limestone Park District, $2,795 for lost revenue from facilities rental.
