The location of the new Kankakee County Animal Control site is 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais.

KANKAKEE — Another round of COVID-19 pandemic funding — including $1.5 million for rehab of the Kankakee County Animal Control building — has been approved by the Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee.

The committee approved seven funding requests Wednesday, totaling $1,565,000, which includes the $1.5 million for the new Kankakee County Animal Control building in Bourbonnais.

The American Rescue Plan Act funds must be given final approval by the full county board at its April 11 meeting.

