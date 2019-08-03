The annual Kankakee County Fair began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Highlights include free grandstand shows, Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, Reptile Adventures featuring Dan Conner, Kidbuck$ Game Show, live bands in the Budweiser Pavilion, antique tractor display and carnival specials. General gate admission is $10. Children age 5 and younger enter for free.
Today
7 a.m. – Gates open
8 a.m. – Open rabbit show
8:30 a.m. – Open division sheep show
9 a.m. – Open and junior horse and pony show
11 a.m. and 5 and 7 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
11:30 a.m. and 6:30 and 9 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
Noon – Expo center building and commercial exhibits open
Noon to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
Noon – Monster Truck Racing League Summer Renegade Tour, grandstand
1 to 11 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival
1 p.m. – 4-H livestock auction
1, 5 and 9:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ game show, midway area
2 p.m. – Open gaming horse show
4:30 to 8 p.m. – Cowboy Jukebox, Budweiser Pavilion
6 p.m. – All Faiths church service, ag expo/creative arts building
7 p.m. –IPRA Championship Rodeo, grandstand
8:30 p.m. – Ethan Bell Band, Budweiser Pavilion
Sunday
7 a.m. – Gates open
10 a.m. – NBHA IL 01 horse show
11 a.m. – 4-H bunnies on parade
11 a.m. and 3 and 5:30 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
11:30 a.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
Noon – Expo center building and commercial exhibit open
Noon to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
Noon – IPA truck and tractor pulls, grandstand
1 to 9 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival, wristband special
1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway area
1 p.m. – Bean bag tournament, Budweiser Pavilion
2 p.m. – 4-H Ag Olympics
2 and 6 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
5 p.m. – 4-H Rooster crowing contest
7 p.m. – Beater Bonanza circle track demos, grandstand
9 p.m. – Fair closes
