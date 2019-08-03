The annual Kankakee County Fair began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Highlights include free grandstand shows, Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, Reptile Adventures featuring Dan Conner, Kidbuck$ Game Show, live bands in the Budweiser Pavilion, antique tractor display and carnival specials. General gate admission is $10. Children age 5 and younger enter for free.

Today

7 a.m. – Gates open

8 a.m. – Open rabbit show

8:30 a.m. – Open division sheep show

9 a.m. – Open and junior horse and pony show

11 a.m. and 5 and 7 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road

11:30 a.m. and 6:30 and 9 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

Noon – Expo center building and commercial exhibits open

Noon to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display

Noon – Monster Truck Racing League Summer Renegade Tour, grandstand

1 to 11 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival

1 p.m. – 4-H livestock auction

1, 5 and 9:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ game show, midway area

2 p.m. – Open gaming horse show

4:30 to 8 p.m. – Cowboy Jukebox, Budweiser Pavilion

6 p.m. – All Faiths church service, ag expo/creative arts building

7 p.m. –IPRA Championship Rodeo, grandstand

8:30 p.m. – Ethan Bell Band, Budweiser Pavilion

Sunday

7 a.m. – Gates open

10 a.m. – NBHA IL 01 horse show

11 a.m. – 4-H bunnies on parade

11 a.m. and 3 and 5:30 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road

11:30 a.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

Noon – Expo center building and commercial exhibit open

Noon to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display

Noon – IPA truck and tractor pulls, grandstand

1 to 9 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival, wristband special

1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway area

1 p.m. – Bean bag tournament, Budweiser Pavilion

2 p.m. – 4-H Ag Olympics

2 and 6 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

5 p.m. – 4-H Rooster crowing contest

7 p.m. – Beater Bonanza circle track demos, grandstand

9 p.m. – Fair closes

