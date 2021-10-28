KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Democratic Central Committee would like the county board to make another attempt at redistricting the Kankakee County Board district map.
On Tuesday night, the central committee, following its meeting, issued a news release which called upon the county board to rescind what it termed an unfair county board district map, which had been approved at the Oct. 12 county board meeting.
Redistricting is required after census data is collected. The reshaping of boundaries is needed to balance population between all 28 county board district.
All 28 district representative seats will be up for vote in 2022. The primary election is June 28 and the general election will be Nov. 8.
Interestingly, the Oct. 12 redistricting map proposal was unanimously approved by the Kankakee County Board. The vote was 23-0.
Five members, Chris Tholen, R-10; Janis Peters, R-8; Aaron Dunnill, R-24; Jake Collins, L-13; and Michael Gowler, R-12; were absent.
If all 28 board members seek re-election, there currently would be three primaries.
On the Republican side, District 5 board member Tinker Parker would face District 8 board member, Peters, for the new District 8 seat.
On the Democratic side, Robert Ellington-Snipes, D-18, would face Kimberly Hudson, D-15, for the new District 5 seat.
The second Democrat primary would be Larry Kerkstra, of District 21, facing off against Heather Bryan, of District 23, for the new District 23.
The central committee in a news release stated: “It is clear the reason for the gerrymandered map is meant to reduce the number of either Democratic, African American, women or union members.”
The committee noted of the seven Democrats currently on the board, four will be forced into primary elections.
Further:
- Of the five African-Americans on the board, two are forced into primaries.
- Of the six women on the board, four are forced into primaries.
- Of the four active union members on the board, three are forced into primaries.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler declined comment.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said all legal and fair electoral maps are not drawn to protect incumbent politicians.
Rather, he said, “they are drawn to ensure the most fundamental right of one person-one vote.”
He added what he labeled a “significant census undercount” in one area logically results in a map that reflects those shifting population numbers. The 28 districts, he noted, equally populated and meet all legal requirements.
He said the map information was in-hand and on-screen when the matter was discussed and voted upon.
“This is likely the most transparent redistricting process in the county’s history. Rowe noted federal and state officials complicated the process with moving deadlines and late census numbers.
If the census are found to have changed in the future, then the map, Rowe noted, will be adjusted accordingly.
“The energy put into this [re-vote] conversation would have been better spent on improving census turnout, submitting their own map or perhaps debating the map before they ALL voted in favor on them.
“You shouldn’t get to yell ‘no’ when you haven’t proposed a single better solution of your own,” he said.
The new map, the Dem central committee noted, was rushed through with no public input, unlike the original maps.
The group stated the true impact of these maps was never discussed at the Kankakee County Board’s Redistricting Committee, leading many to believe there were only slight boundary changes.
Steven Hunter, Kankakee County Democratic Party chairman and a Kankakee County Board member, said if people are upset with the map, then they need to bring those objections forward.
“These districts are not owned by any incumbent. If board members didn’t read the data, then that’s on them, but everyone will have an opportunity to run. We’ll see what happens at the next county board meeting.”
