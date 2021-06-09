It didn’t take Jasmyne Humble long to find a new position.
Humble, who was previously the marketing and communications coordinator for the City of Kankakee, has been hired as Kankakee County’s communications director. The newly created position was revealed Tuesday by Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at the full county board meeting at the county administration building.
“I am looking forward to this new journey and serving in a larger capacity,” Humble said after the meeting. “One of my first tasks I hope to do is not only to support the team, but to get all communication managers on board countywide. If we can all come together so we can best serve our communities, I know they’re already doing that. But I’m really excited for the opportunity.”
Humble began working for the city of Kankakee in August 2019, but she was not retained by new Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis when he took office in May. Her salary with county will be $70,000 per year and will be paid with federal funds received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Though that funding source is only available for the next three years, Wheeler said the county’s intentions are to make the communications director job permanent.
“It depends on county finances,” he said of retaining the position after the federal funding ends. “It’s a good thing for us. There was a lot of competition for [Humble].”
A Kankakee native, Humble is a 2007 graduate of Kankakee High School and earned a degree in broadcast journalism in 2011 from Illinois State University. She’s worked as a TV news reporter and producer in previous jobs.
“This is home, so it’s still my community,” she said. “I’m really excited to be here.”
