Kankakee County continues to see an influx or sales tax compared to the previous year. Steve McCarty, county finance director, said during Wednesday’s county board finance committee meeting at the county administration building that it’s good news about sales tax revenue.
“We have well exceeded the loss that we saw last year for the fiscal year,” he said. “We’ll continue to watch this trend. Income tax continues to come in strong as well. That is way higher than the averages that we’ve been seeing.”
Sales tax revenue for April, the most recent month for which has been recorded, was $477,033 compared to $269,627 in fiscal year 2020 for an increase of $207,406. Income tax revenue for June was $380,096 compared to $288,587 in June 2020, an increase of $91,509.
Personal property replacement tax was also up over last year for July by $122,207, McCarty said. The only decrease was in use tax for April, the most recent month recorded, that was $86,690, a dip of $9,377.
“Overall, it’s all positive news,” he said.
The municipalities of Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee all saw increases in sales tax from taxes collected in April, the most recent month that has been disbursed. Bradley collected $689,518, an increase of $247,712 from April of 2020, Bourbonnais collected $326,434, an increase of $102,213 from ‘20 and Kankakee had $749,553, an increase of $203,829 from ‘20.
Estimated cash flows for the county for July are expected to be $11,689,496 with a balance after outflows of $7,663,933. The analysis of the expected cash flow for the next four months also looks strong, he said.
“This is a good time of year when we get to catch up if we’re behind,” McCarty said. “We’re behind a little bit on a few claims, but just managing the cash to make sure we made it. But we’re all caught up now, and we’ll be able to stay caught up and manage all of that. So far everything’s in good shape as far as cash flow right now.”
Nick Africano, county treasurer, reported that property tax payments have been steady.
“We continue to encourage people to use alternate sources to pay their taxes,” Africano said. “We have the drop-box outside, the banks, except for PNC, mail, online and last, we have in-person, of course. I think the bit of good news that I have, so I just took a look before I came up today, and I suspected this but this confirmed it.”
He then told the board that the county’s levy was about $202.5 million as of Wednesday.
“We’ve collected 59.2 percent, or $120 million, which is ahead of last year significantly,” he said. “So things are looking good for August [distribution] as well.”
