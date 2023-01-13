County Board new members

Andy Wheeler, center, resumes his seat as the Kankakee County Board Chairman on Dec. 5 after newly-elected and re-elected board members were sworn in and voted on chairman and vice chairman during a special board meeting.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Both the Kankakee County Board and the Iroquois County Board passed nonbinding resolutions opposing the Illinois General Assembly's Protect Illinois Communities Act.

The law is better known as the assault weapons ban, and Illinois became the ninth state, along with Washington, D.C., to pass such a law. The Illinois House voted 68-41 on Tuesday in favor of the law, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure immediately afterward. The bill was approved by the Illinois Senate on Monday.

The legislation was driven largely by seven people dying from a shooting during a July 4 parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to the Associated Press. The law prohibits the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

