...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet. A few gales to 35 kt possible this
morning.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Andy Wheeler, center, resumes his seat as the Kankakee County Board Chairman on Dec. 5 after newly-elected and re-elected board members were sworn in and voted on chairman and vice chairman during a special board meeting.
Both the Kankakee County Board and the Iroquois County Board passed nonbinding resolutions opposing the Illinois General Assembly's Protect Illinois Communities Act.
The law is better known as the assault weapons ban, and Illinois became the ninth state, along with Washington, D.C., to pass such a law. The Illinois House voted 68-41 on Tuesday in favor of the law, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure immediately afterward. The bill was approved by the Illinois Senate on Monday.
The legislation was driven largely by seven people dying from a shooting during a July 4 parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to the Associated Press. The law prohibits the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.
Kankakee County Board's resolution said it opposes any legislation by the 102nd Illinois General Assembly that desires to restrict the rights of citizens as protected by the Second Amendment of the United States. The board took a voice vote Tuesday of its 24 members in attendance, and 22 voted in favor of the resolution. Board members Robert Ellington-Snipes and Larry Kerkstra voted "nay."
"It's unconstitutional, and it's going to be fought," County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. "And we didn't want to sit back and say nothing on this aspect even though it's not our purview as a county to make or change these laws. We can't even tell someone not to enforce it because there may be a reason for them to enforce part of it but not all of it."
The measure bans dozens of brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who already own such guns will have to register them. Critics vow they will see a court declare it unconstitutional.
“We will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook and Uvalde in their textbooks," Pritzker said in a statement to The Associated Press.
The Iroquois County Board passed its resolution opposing the bill Dec. 13, saying "a well-armed citizenry is the best protection against a tyrannical government; the people of Iroquois County, Illinois, derive economic benefit from all safe forms of firearms recreation, hunting and shooting conducted within Iroquois County using all types of firearms allowable under the United States Constitution."
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.