The Kankakee County Board’s executive committee gave preliminary approval to the request for proposal process for community providers to receive grants for providing social services at its meeting on Tuesday in the county administration building.

The county previously selected Rincon Family Services, the fiscal agent for the grant, to handle the process. Rincon will be responsible for the monitoring of the recipients of the grants for compliance.

The county will consider $2 million in total for the awarded grants, and that money is part of the $21.3 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It anticipates that it will provide a minimum of four grants.

