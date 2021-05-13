The Kankakee County Board will remain at 28 districts with a single member for each district.
At Tuesday’s board meeting at the county administration building, the board discussed reducing to 20 seats but determined representation, especially in rural areas, would be adversely affected.
An amendment made by Colton Ekhoff, of District 2 in northeast Kankakee County, to reduce the number of seats to 20 from 28 failed by a 24-3 vote against the motion.
“So the reason why I went ahead and did this was when I ran for county board in 2018, [in] 2017, there was an advisory question [in the general election] that was non binding,” Ekhoff said. “So, I’m giving that voice to the people in my district with this vote.”
The public vote on the non-binding resolution was 54 percent was in favor of reducing the size of the board.
Board vice president Todd Sirois said he understood Ekhoff’s position but said representation would be lost.
“Me being in a rural district, by moving that to 20 would basically cut out representation or increase the population of that little district, one representative having to cover maybe 30 or 40 square miles,” said Sirois, who represents rural Aroma Park. “The people I represent like to know me, and I like to know them. And so I will not be supporting this.”
Tinker Parker, who represents District 5 in eastern part of the county, agreed with Sirois.
“I, too, have a rural area and people have been calling for representation,” she said. “And it’s nice to know that they can pick up the phone and call, and then they do know us and that we are available to them. And we’ve heard so many comments even today about representation in their district. They want to keep that.”
It was also said that there would be little cost savings because board members receive $70 per meeting, which will increase to $75 in 2022. The board voted 17-10 against an amendment that would have decreased the pay in the current resolution from $75 to $70.
“I don’t see how going to 28 members would save any money from a fiscal standpoint,” board member Jacob Collins said. “Also, keeping in mind the county board members are probably one of the lowest paid elected positions in our county, I think that we give a lot of bang per buck to our citizens.”
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler also said a non-binding public vote in 2010 was in favor of keeping the board at 28 seats.
“So we’ve had two referendums that said opposite things, just so we’re having full disclosure here,” Wheeler said. “It’s not everybody overwhelmingly said this. ... So we’ve got both ends of the scale there.”
The next step is for the board’s redistricting committee to meet to draw up the districts.
“We’re going to get 28 single-member districts drawn, different versions for them to consider,” Wheeler said. “In the meantime, we’ll open up the ability for the public to be able to submit maps. We’ll announce when that day starts and ends. ... Hopefully, I want to shoot for a week from now when we’re able to get that out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.