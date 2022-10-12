...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
After much discussion among members on Tuesday during the County Board meeting, the Board approved a special use permit for a community residential home in a single-family residential district in Ganeer Township in Momence.
The application by Garden of Prayer Youth Center, the property owner at 10295 E. River North Road in Momence, was first approved by a 4-0 vote by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 6. The plan also received approval by the Planning, Zoning and Agriculture Committee having reviewed it on Sept. 21.
The Garden of Prayer Youth Center group home will house eight to 10 homeless girls ages 9 to 18. The expected stay of the girls would be from 30 to 90 days.
“The children will be there temporarily,” Board member Rosemary Foster said. “These youths that will come will get the type of care that they need, and then they will be placed in a more formal housing situation.”
A few Board members said they could not vote for it out of safety concerns because the property borders the Kankakee River.
Delbert Skimmerhorn, director of planning & GIS for the county, said there will be a fence around the area of the house.
“This is not a very good area for a home for troubled kids with a river being right in front of it,” said Board member Roger Hess, who represents Momence.
“I believe two of the people who spoke for this (at ZBA) are either a relative of a board member or are employed by them. ... I cannot support this, and my vote will be no.”
Board member Colton Ekhoff also said the river was a ‘big issue” for him.
“I do agree there needs to be some kind of housing for individuals in the future, but I don’t think this location is the right location,” he said.
Board member Steven Hunter said that all he hears from the dissenters is “location, location, location.”
“One has to take into consideration Garden of Prayer as the largest African-American minority institution in this county,” he said.
“They have done tremendous work with our youth within the community. If indeed we vote against this, what kind of message does that afford and provide to the Garden of Prayer?”
Garden of Prayer’s application also included letters of support from various leaders in the county, including State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, Kankakee Community College president Dr. Michael Boyd, president of Van Drunen Farms, Jeff Van Drunen and the Zonta Club of Kankakee. There was one letter of objection from the Greater Momence Fire Protection District.
Foster tried to allay the fears of the proximity of the river to the home, saying the type of young girls they will have are not going to “be psychotic.”
“I don’t think the river is an issue,” Foster said. “This reminds me what’s going on that we can’t even get a homeless shelter in Kankakee County. People are afraid of the other. ... It’s our responsibility. We have to help people, and I think this is a way we can do this is helping young people.”
The Board voted 18-3 in favor of the special use permit and there was one abstention. Voting against it were Hess, Ekhoff and Antonio Carrico. Board member Tinker Parker spoke against the application based on the safety concern, but she left the meeting before the vote was taken. Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes, who voiced his support, abstained due to personal reasons.
