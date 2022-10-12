Daily Journal logo

After much discussion among members on Tuesday during the County Board meeting, the Board approved a special use permit for a community residential home in a single-family residential district in Ganeer Township in Momence.

The application by Garden of Prayer Youth Center, the property owner at 10295 E. River North Road in Momence, was first approved by a 4-0 vote by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 6. The plan also received approval by the Planning, Zoning and Agriculture Committee having reviewed it on Sept. 21.

The Garden of Prayer Youth Center group home will house eight to 10 homeless girls ages 9 to 18. The expected stay of the girls would be from 30 to 90 days.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you