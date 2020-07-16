LIMESTONE — The Kankakee County Board OK’d a contested special use permit that the Zoning Board of Appeals recommended for a business in Limestone Township.
The board voted 18-7 in favor of the resolution on the ZBA case of a special use permit for the Limestone property on 5000W Road owned by Ron O’Connor, who operates a “heavy processing facility.” It’s a recycling of used concrete where concrete is crushed into gravel, and rebar is removed and recycled. Soil and clay is also recycled.
Neighbors have complained, saying it was detrimental to people’s health due to dust created by the operation and increased noise due to truck traffic. Drainage issues were also mentioned.
“The noise has become overwhelming,” said Lori Foster, who lives just north of the property. “I have a pool. … The last two years I’ve noticed in my pool there is a constant silt. Everyday that I clean my pool, there is a gray silt on the bottom of the pool, and I can never get it all out. There’s a constant level of that from the dust that comes from next door.”
Foster was one of five people who spoke on the case during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s board meeting before a vote was taken. She also has incurred drainage problems, she said might be due to the elevation of neighboring property.
“Over the years I’ve seen my property flood far more than it ever used to,” she said. “Obviously, in the spring it would get wet and that kind of thing. I now have standing water in many places on my property that never had any water.”
Foster, who lives on 5000W Road, said the recycling operation has affected the intended use of her property.
“I’m just hoping the board takes all of that into consideration, what it’s doing to a very quiet, very peaceful road,” she said.
O’Connor also spoke during public comment and said he’s made several improvements to the proper, which includes a little more than 33 acres, since he bought the land in 2006.
“I realize that dust and noise from driving on the gravel portion of the road that is on my property is the largest complaint from the neighbors,” O’Connor said. “I plan on installing more asphalt further back on the half-mile long lane. This will solve the road dust problem and greatly soften the vehicle noise.
“I’ve tried my best to get along with all of the neighbors. … Some of the things [Foster] stated I had not heard. That’s the first time I’ve heard about gray soot in the pool. I’ll look further into that. I’d like to cure problems and not ignore them.”
The ZBA recommended the special use permit by an 8-6 vote and noted several findings and changes that must be made. Del Skimerhorn, county planning manager, said three public hearings had been held on the case, two in December and one in March.
At the June ZBA meeting, it decided to approve the special use permit.
“The board finds that after careful review of the evidence and testimony provided, a preponderance of evidence indicates that the use will not be detrimental to the health, safety, morals comfort, or general welfare of the public at large. However, this same evidence indicates the property owners in the immediate vicinity of the operation may be affected by dust emanating from trucks entering and leaving the facility.”
CONDITIONS MUST BE MET
The board also said the permit comes with conditions — the operation must maintain all required permits from the IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency) and county; and the processing and storage of materials is limited to the rear of the property.
In addition hours of operation will be limited to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and open burning will only be permitted in the rear 1,500 feet of the property.
The ZBA had also recommended a Saturday operation hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the county board amended the permit to exclude Saturday operation. The county board also included in the amendment that a dust suppression unit must be used on the recycling grinder.
Also part of the special use permit, the property owner shall do a drainage study of the property to be conducted at his expense to evaluate that elevating the property has had on the surrounding neighborhood. The study must be completed within 24 months of approval of the special use, and any improvements or changes to drainage shall be completed within 24 months of the date of the completed study at the owner’s expense.
“Basically, that is forcing the applicant to do what should’ve been done in the first place — get a stormwater permit and have a study done,” Skimerhorn said. “If any issues are found based on that study, then they would need to be corrected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!