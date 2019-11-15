KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board this week filled two board vacancies with a retired sheriff’s official and the head of a farm organization.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the nominations of Craig Long and Chad Miller, both Republicans.
Miller is the manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. He served on the county board for a short time before resigning in 2013 because he moved out of his district.
“I was very sad to have resigned. But our family was growing and we had to find a larger home,” he said.
Long was employed with the Sheriff’s Department for three decades before retiring in 2008.
Miller replaced Bill Olthoff, R-Bourbonnais, who left because he was moving to Florida. Long took the place of Shane Ritter, R-Kankakee, an engineer who resigned because he was moving to Tennessee for work.
Both Miller and Long were nominated by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee.
Long, who represents the Limestone area west of Kankakee, is listed as living on North 5000W Road in Limestone Township and registered to vote at that address. The property is listed as agricultural.
During Tuesday’s county board meeting, member Jim Byrne, R-Bourbonnais, asked Wheeler about reports made by “social media warriors” regarding Long’s residency.
Wheeler said the state’s attorney’s office looked at the issue and found no problems, adding that a report from the county’s zoning official, Delbert Skimerhorn, indicated the same.
Limestone Township Assessor Julie Mitchell-Wood said she is consulting with the county’s supervisor of assessments and other township assessors about the property’s assessment, saying it’s unclear if the property could be classified as a dwelling.
“I want to do the best possible assessment,” she said. “It’s a unique situation.”
Long declined to comment, saying it was a “moot issue.”
