In a special meeting last week at the county administration building the Kankakee County Board filled a vacancy.
Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand took the seat in District 16 in Bourbonnais that was left open when Brenda Zuccollo resigned Dec. 30 after moving out of state. Alexander-Hildebrand’s appointment was part of a resolution that was approved, and it declared the vacancy in writing as well as the naming the replacement.
The vacancy was initially declared by an oral motion at the Jan. 12 board meeting.
According to Illinois Compiled Statutes, when a vacancy occurs in any elected office, the county board must declare the vacancy and notify the county central committee of each established political party within three days. All three political parties in Kankakee County — Democrat, Libertarian and Republican — were notified.
The vacancy must be filled with 60 days, according to ILCS. The respective party of the former board member makes the appointment, and in this case, it’s the Republican Party.
Although the vacancy was declared in January, the resolution puts it in writing and as a formal point of record.
“The county is going to be adopting a new process to ensure full compliance with state statutes,” Kankakee County state’s attorney Jim Rowe said after Tuesday’s board meeting. “It was important that they had that meeting to approve the declaration of the vacancies as well as the appointments.”
In addition, the board also approved a separate resolution declaring a vacancy in County Board District 26 in Bourbonnais and approving the appointment of Andrew Wheeler to the District 26 vacancy. Those actions were originally done verbally in December. Then the board again elected Wheeler as board chairman.
“A lot of times those are done in oral motion, and it just makes better practice to put it in writing,” said Rowe, who added the current procedure of filling vacancies isn’t being revised.
“I don’t know that it would necessarily be a revision, but what we’re going to do is clarify in the county code exactly what that process looks like for all times so it’s followed every time,” he said.
INTER-FUND BORROWING
The board also approved the resolution to OK the inter-fund borrowing of accounts of $1.9 million from the county highway department to the general fund. In the resolution, county finance director Steve McCarty advised that the general fund has a tendency to become short of funds at certain times of the year and recommends the inter-fund borrowing to correct any deficiencies that might occur. The funds will be paid back by Nov. 21 of this year.
Wheeler clarified the definition of inter-fund borrowing.
“We’re not really borrowing money,” Wheeler said. “We’re transferring between accounts. There’s no banks involved, there’s no interest rate involved, so I just want to make sure the board understood that. It sounds like it’s semantics, but in people’s minds it means something tremendously different when you say that word borrowing. It’s actually transferring between our accounts internally.”
